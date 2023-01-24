"Vince will love firing them" - Twitter reacts to Triple H possibly bringing back former WWE tag team champions after three-year hiatus

Triple H brought a number of stars back to WWE, whom Vince McMahon had initially released. The latter is back as the Executive Chairman, but The Game is intent on bolstering the roster with previously released wrestlers.
The Authors of Pain is reportedly in discussions with WWE regarding a potential return to the company, according to Fightful Select. This would mark their return after three years, as they were released in early 2020. Their manager Paul Ellering is reported to be involved in the discussions as well.
Akam and Rezar made their WWE debut in 2016 on NXT. They won the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, defeating TM-61 in the final at the NXT TakeOver: Toronto event. Soon after, they defeated DIY to become the NXT Tag Team Champions.
They made their main roster debut on RAW in April 2018. By November, they were the RAW tag team champions after defeating Seth Rollins in a handicap match. However, they dropped the titles after 35 days to Bobby Roode and Chad Gable.
WWE veteran has issues with how Triple H has booked RAW XXX
Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently explained his issues with Triple H's booking of RAW XXX. The veteran said that booking a show to pop a rating is pointless if it doesn't benefit future shows.
"You know what I don't understand. This really bothers me. I would have never ever ever done that when I was writing. They are looking at a special show completely different from how I look at a special show like this. They are looking at popping a number. Bro, what difference does it make if you pop a number that night and get back right where you were the following week? I don't understand that logic," said Vince Russo.
He then explained how he used to book the shows.
"My whole thing was when we knew we were gonna do a big show, the idea was, you need to put together a great show from start to finish so that people who watch the anniversary show, you'll hook them to come back next. And the week after that and the week after that," added Russo. (2:40 - 3:38)
RAW XXX is set to be a huge event with a number of legends set to appear.
