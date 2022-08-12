Watch: Viral Roman Reigns impersonator mimics WWE Hall of Famer's entrance

TikTok video creator Ebuka Dikeh, who went viral for recreating Roman Reigns' ring entrance, is back at it again. This time, he mimicked WWE Hall of Famer Edge's entrance, including his pose in the ring.

He has created a number of WWE Superstars' entrances on his TikTok and a number of which have gone really viral. Be it Vince McMahon, Roman Reigns, Stone Cold Steve Austin, or John Cena, he has made the entrance for them all. WWE and superstars have acknowledged and reshared a number of his videos as well.

In his latest video, he recreated Edge's entrance. Starting with a shaky camera to make up for the lack of pyro, he went from side to side and looked down at the "ramp" evoking the same sort of emotion the Rated R Superstar has made famous.

He ended it with a walk up to the barrier and posed on them in a similar manner to how Edge poses on the ropes at the end of his entrance.

Fans can watch the full video below.

Beth Phoenix saw the tweet and reacted to it as well, praising him for copying her husband's entrance so accurately.

WWE has appreciated and sent merchandise to the video creator following his Roman Reigns video

After Roman Reigns' entrance video went viral, The Bloodline reacted to the video while standing alongside it. The reaction was overly positive, with Paul Heyman's impression, in particular, getting a lot of praise.

WWE was appreciative of his efforts. In the video, they had been carrying cardboard championship belts as they naturally didn't have the real things. They sent him the replicas of the belts, something they posted about soon after.

Ebuka Dikeh @ebukadikeh1 @wwe I’m overwhelmed! I just want to thank @wwe for this package. I’ve honestly wanted to hold it all my life. I feel like a champion right now@wwe @iamdikeh I’m overwhelmed! I just want to thank @wwe for this package. I’ve honestly wanted to hold it all my life. I feel like a champion right now 😭❤️ @wwe @iamdikeh https://t.co/loAXmaeEDs

They put the titles to the best use possible and re-did the Bloodline Entrance once again, but this time with the new titles.

