Ex-WWE star says Reggie's 24/7 title run has been better than Kenny Omega's AEW World title run

Reggie's 24/7 title run has been better than Kenny Omega's AEW World title run, as per WWE veteran Virgil.

Virgil is known for making controversial comments. Be it insulting Shawn Michaels for his baldness or demanding $20 for taking a picture with Brooke Hogan, Virgil knows how to stay in the limelight.

Virgil recently posted another controversial opinion on Instagram. The WWE veteran believes Reggie's WWE 24/7 title run has been better than Kenny Omega's AEW World title run. As expected, fans were divided in their opinion on Virgil's post.

Kenny Omega has done quite well as a heel champion

One cannot discount the fact that Kenny Omega has been incredible as AEW World Champion. He defeated Jon Moxley to win the belt at Winter Is Coming last year. Omega later retained the belt against Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch at AEW Revolution.

Omega was ranked #1 on PWI's "Top 500 Male Professional Wrestlers" list. He acknowledged the honor while responding to critics after an incredible bout with Bryan Danielson.

"It was pretty difficult. I haven't had a match like that in a long time. Some people said I couldn't do it anymore, that I'm not The Cleaner, I'm not 'Kenny Omega'...shut up. Of course I'm Kenny Omega. I'm PWI #1 for a reason," said Omega.

Reggie has been a 24/7 Champion since July. He still holds the belt and is the longest-reigning 24/7 Champion.

The 24/7 title was introduced in 2019. It had a promising start, with the 24/7 title segments garnering millions of views on WWE's social media channels. With time, the belt turned into an afterthought, and fans have been clamoring for WWE to retire it.

