"Wait why am I hated" - Recently drafted WWE Superstar asks fans why they dislike her

A 26-year-old superstar responded to a member of the WWE Universe and wondered why there was hate directed toward her.

Former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft. Indi was the reigning NXT Women's Champion at the time but had to relinquish the title due to injury. Tiffany Stratton defeated Lyra Valkyria at NXT Battleground to become the new champion.

Several wrestling fans put together a thread of wrestlers they feel are "overhated." Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodriguez, and Indi Hartwell were some of the superstars mentioned in the discussion.

Indi was tagged in one of the posts on Twitter and reacted by wondering why some fans thought she was hated.

"Wait why am I hated," she tweeted.

WWE star Bayley sends Indi Hartwell a heartfelt message after she suffers a serious injury

Damage CTRL's Bayley recently sent a message to Indi Hartwell after the latter was injured during a title defense.

Bayley and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL have already qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 1st in London. Fellow stablemate Dakota Kai will not have the opportunity to qualify for the match after suffering a torn ACL last month.

Indi Hartwell captured the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2023. At Spring Breakin' 2023, she put the title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Tiffany Stratton and Roxanne Perez.

Stratton hit a dive through the ropes during the match, and Hartwell's leg got caught in an awkward position during the spot. Despite the injury, Indi was able to finish the match but had to relinquish the title on the May 2nd episode of NXT.

"I’ve been telling y’all! The ones with heart… @indi_hartwell #WWENXT," tweeted Bayley.

The timing of Hartwell's injury couldn't have been worse, but she still has the potential to be a huge addition to the red brand. It will be interesting to see when Hartwell arrives on the main roster and what the company has planned for her moving forward.

Which NXT stars do you think should be called up to WWE's main roster soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes