"Walking around with a target on my back" - Bianca Belair sends warning after being attacked on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair sent a warning to Alexa Bliss following her attack on WWE RAW.

Alexa Bliss is currently in line for a title shot after she defeated Bayley on the December 12th edition of RAW. After the match, The EST went to shake Alexa's hand but something bizarre occurred. Bray Wyatt's logo flashed on the jumbotron for a moment and Bliss almost hit The EST with Sister Abigail before letting her go.

On this week's episode of RAW, Alexa revealed her true colors and attacked Bianca during an interview with Byron Saxton. Bray's logo once again appeared on the screen behind Bliss and Alexa bashed Bianca over the head with a flower vase out of nowhere.

The RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter today to disclose that she will be walking around with a target on her back following Alexa's attack.

"When someone shows who they are… believe them the first time. Walking around with a target on my back. #ESTofWWE #WWERAW," tweeted Bianca Belair.

Former WWE Champion would like to work with Bianca Belair

Former WWE Champion Big E has been out of action since March after suffering a broken neck in a match on SmackDown.

In a recent interview with These Urban Times, Big E noted that he will be sidelined until at least next March. He was asked about a female wrestler he would like to team up with and Big E quickly selected the RAW Women's Champion.

"Bianca," Big E immediately replied. "Do you see what that woman does in the ring? That's an athlete. She's ridiculous. She can do it all. She's so authentic and she's just herself, and that's all she needs to be, so I'm just a big fan of her. That's a slam dunk answer. That's easy, that's Bianca." [4:04 – 4:21]

Alexa Bliss will likely be the underdog against Bianca Belair when the two meet inside the ring. It will be interesting to see if Bray Wyatt plays a factor in the RAW Women's Championship match on January 2nd.

Would you like to see Alexa Bliss become the new RAW Women's Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

