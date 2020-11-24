WarGames advantage ladder match set for WWE NXT

The main event for NXT TakeOver: WarGames will be Undisputed Era facing The Kings of NXT consisting of Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, in the two-ring steel cage. The advantage in this encounter will be decided this Wednesday on WWE NXT in a ladder match.

WWE announced during Monday Night Raw that a member of Undisputed Era would meet a member of The Kings of NXT in a ladder match with the winner earning their team the advantage in WarGames. This is following the tradition set last year ahead of this event where Adam Cole fought Dominik Dijakovic for the advantage.

Pat McAfee created The Kings of NXT stable following his loss to Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX. It was revealed when McAfee helped Lorcan and Burch win the NXT Tag Team Titles from Breezango on the October 21st episode of WWE NXT. The following week at Halloween Havoc, Pete Dunne turned heel, joining the group by attacking Kyle O'Reilly.

This WarGames contest was set after the return of Undisputed Era to close the November 18th episode of NXT. The two stables brawled until NXT General Manager William Regal came out to make the match official.

Shotzi Blackheart and Candice LaRae to captain the Women's WarGames Match

Following Candice LaRae's destruction of her signature tank, Shotzi Blackheart challenged her to captain a team in the titular match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames. This would mark the second year in a row that the ladies of the black and gold brand will battle in the two-ring steel cage match.

Candice LeRae has recently aligned with Indi Hartwell as well as assisted Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a beatdown on Ember Moon and Toni Storm this past week on WWE NXT. Fans will have to tune in this Wednesday to see how the two opposing sides will take shape with less than two weeks until NXT TakeOver: WarGames on December 6th.