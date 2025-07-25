  • home icon
"Was I his biggest fan? No" - Carlito reacts to Hulk Hogan's death

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 25, 2025 02:07 GMT
The star had something to say (Credit: WWE.com)
The star had something to say (Credit: WWE.com)

Carlito has reacted to the news of the passing of WWE legend Hulk Hogan. The former WWE star had something to say.

Hulk Hogan died earlier today after emergency services were called to his house at 9:51 AM. Since then, WWE has issued a statement confirming the death of the legend, with top stars like Ric Flair and others reacting to the news, and reports have emerged regarding his passing.

The police have called a press conference and announced that they are launching an investigation into the death, and have revealed what happened as well.

Carlito is one of the many stars to react to the news. Hogan has been a divisive figure in the wrestling world in recent years, although his contributions to wrestling and WWE, in general, are undeniable. The star's more controversial actions in his personal life have drawn criticism. On X, Carlito said that he was never the biggest fan of Hogan, but he wanted to acknowledge that The Hulkster was a GOAT in the business anyway, and that he deserved his flowers.

"Was I his biggest fan? No. Is he the GOAT of this business? Absolutely! Give this man his flowers! He is the reason this business is what it is today! RIP 🙏🏽," he wrote.
Hulk Hogan's death has witnessed an outpouring of love for the WWE legend

While Carlito didn't hesitate in giving the legend his flowers, others, like Ric Flair, also wished the legend the best and let fans know how much the legend meant to him.

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan ! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When I Didn’t Ask For Him To Be. He Was One Of The First To Visit Me When I Was In The Hospital With A 2% Chance Of Living, And He Prayed By My Bedside. Hulk Also Lent Me Money When Reid Was Sick. Hulkster, No One Will Ever Compare To You! Rest In Peace My Friend!"
The WWE legend left a lasting impact on the wrestling world and the minds and lives of those close to him.

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to Hulk Hogan's friends and family during this trying time.

Edited by Angana Roy
