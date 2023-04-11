"Was that the plan that was messed up?" - Former WWE staff lambasts WWE regarding storyline involving Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the main event of RAW, with Sami Zayn & Riddle making a surprise appearance to save Kevin Owens.

The Prizefighter was scheduled to face Solo Sikoa in a singles match. Owens hit the Pop-up Powerbomb on his adversary and was ready to end the match, but The Usos interfered. This allowed Solo to hit the Samoan Spike and pick up the win.

After the match, The Bloodline started an attack on KO. Soon Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn appeared to make the save after finally reaching the arena late due to a travel delay.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that this week's main event failed to attract interest from casual fans. He mentioned that the weather delay storyline wasn't compelling, and even without it, a six-man tag team match would have fallen flat as well:

"If you really think there's one casual fan living on this planet that cared about that main event, then you know nothing. It's that simple. You know nothing about television, you know nothing about TV audiences, you know nothing about what draws, you know nothing about characters. There is not one casual fan that cared one iota about that main event. What was the plan, bro? Sami and Riddle were supposed to be there, and it was supposed to be a six-man? Was that the plan that was messed up?" [From 4:57 - 5:37]

Vince Russo questioned the travel delay for Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle

During the same conversation, Russo questioned why Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle were late for the show and how the angle played out during the main event:

"How does that work? When I was working, talent never flew in the day of the show. The call time was about noon. But I would say the majority got in the night before." [From 3:13 - 3:36]

He detailed that back when he was working with the company, the wrestlers mostly flew in the night before the shows to avoid weather delays.

