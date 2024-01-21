Was Stephanie McMahon flirtatious with WWE Superstars backstage? Former champion answers

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree recently disclosed whether Stephanie McMahon was flirtatious with wrestlers backstage.

The Billion Dollar Princess debuted on WWE TV in 1999. Over the next 24 years, she played several roles backstage and on-screen. Although Stephanie became the company's Chairwoman and Co-CEO in 2022, she resigned in January 2023 following Vince McMahon's return as Executive Chairman.

Stephanie had a few on-screen romances in the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, she married current Chief Content Officer Triple H in real life. The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Dupree was asked whether The Billion Dollar Princess was flirtatious with superstars backstage on the latest episode of Cafe de Rene. He replied Stephanie was anything but flirtatious.

Check the video here:

Stephanie McMahon hated current top superstar with a passion, claims ex-champion. Check out the details here.

Triple H was jealous of ex-WWE star being around Stephanie McMahon, claims Rene Dupree

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Rene Dupree claimed Triple H was jealous of former WWE Superstar Chris Nowinski being around his wife, Stephanie McMahon.

The former Tag Team Champion stated that The Game deliberately buried Nowinski in front of The Billion Dollar Princess.

"Chris Nowinski. Chris Nowinski, tall, good-looking, incredibly intellgent from the Northeast. He's a Boston guy as well, trained with Kowalski as well. Hunter would make it a point to like bury him in front of her. Like, this one time I think they found like a tick or something in his skin. I don't know if it was a bed bug that they found like Chris got," he said.

Nowinski spent only about a year as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company. The former Hardcore Champion left the promotion in 2003 and retired from professional wrestling.

Stephanie McMahon once accused a legend of stripping and touching her. Check out the details here.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.