When Stephanie McMahon accused WWE legend of stripping and touching her: "I've never felt so violated in my life"

Stephanie McMahon debuted on WWE television in 1999. She was involved in a storyline with The Undertaker, which saw The Deadman kidnap and attempt to marry her. However, she was saved by Stone Cold Steve Austin and other superstars before her marriage to The Undertaker became official.

Stephanie and her father, Vince McMahon, later appeared on the August 26, 1999, episode of SmackDown to thank those who helped set The Billion Dollar Princess free. During the promo, Stephanie detailed what happened between her and The Undertaker following her kidnapping.

The Boss' daughter accused the leader of The Ministry of Darkness of stripping her of her clothes and touching her, stating that she felt violated.

"I would also like to personally thank Ken Shamrock, The Big Show, and most importantly Stone Cold Steve Austin for helping me with The Undertaker on Monday night. I was taken against my will, stripped of my clothes, and dressed in a black gown for an unholy wedding. I've never felt so powerless and violated in all my life. The Undertaker, he kept touching me and whispering in my ear that I was his and there was nothing that I can do about it. So, Steve, I just like to thank from the bottom of my heart and my soul for whatever reason you did it, thank you. I will never forget what you did for me," she said.

The Billion Dollar Princess ended her promo by sending a message to The Undertaker, telling him she hopes he "burns in hell."

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Stephanie McMahon have a close relationship in real life

In an interview with the Daily Mirror a few years ago, former WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon addressed her real-life relationship with Hall of Famer The Undertaker.

The Billion Dollar Princess revealed that she had known 'Taker since she was a little girl, disclosing that she considers him a brother.

"Yeah. Ha ha. He would say 'maybe not that little'. He'd say 'I'm not that old'. I've known him for a very long time. He's almost like a brother to me," she said.

