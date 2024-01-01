[WATCH] 36-year-old former WWE Superstar dramatically breaks silence 101 days after release; promotes new look and ring name

WWE released a bunch of superstars in September 2023. Now, one of those stars took to their social media handle to reveal a new look and hint at what may be next for him in 2024.

On September 21, 2023, Elias was released from the Stamford-based company along with many notable names. He was a free agent after the annual Draft but was unutilized for a long time after that. The last time fans heard from The Drifter was on the day he was released. He sent out a heartfelt message, reflecting on his journey in the company.

Elias took to his social media handle today to let his fans know what may be next for him in the pro wrestling world. Through a short video, the former RAW Superstar revealed that he had a new look and that he would be known as Elijah henceforth.

Is a former WWE Superstar returning at WWE RAW Day 1?

The first episode of RAW in 2024 promises to be a huge one. The promotion advertised the show as the Day 1 edition of the red brand.

The night will see two major title matches take place. Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, while Rhea Ripley will put her Women's World Championship on the line against Ivy Nile.

In addition to a few more power-packed matches, reports suggest that Andrade could return to the show tonight. The last time El Idolo competed in Stamford-based company was in March 2021.

"There's an expectation internally that Andrade will be back with WWE as soon as Monday. He was advertised for at least one GCW event for 2024, and no longer is." [H/T PWInsider]

