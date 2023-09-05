[WATCH] 37-year-old arrives with family ahead of historic title match on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is scheduled to air live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The show will feature fallout from the Payback premium live event that took place Saturday night, but the fanbase, by and large, is more invested in a massive title clash.

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. The two are known to be fantastic in-ring workers, and this is their third encounter over the course of the last two months. Gunther has already lost to the Alpha Academy star via countout.

WWE has now shared a video of Chad Gable arriving alongside his family ahead of arguably his most important match to date.

If the 37-year-old manages to put the kibosh on The Ring General's title reign just four days before the latter breaks the all-time record, it would create significant buzz, perhaps reminiscent of when Mankind won the WWE Championship from The Rock in 1998. The fans want it, but will Gable pull off the unthinkable?

Chad Gable says it is his "mission" to be the one to end Gunther's title reign on WWE RAW

Gunther became the Intercontinental Champion in June 2022. Although most of his spectacular reign happened while he was part of the SmackDown roster, his recent bouts against Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable have been very impressive on RAW.

In an interview with Cageside Seats, The Olympian discussed the prospect of breaking The Ring General's reign and capturing his first singles title in WWE:

"And everyone talks about who’s gonna be the guy to take that [Intercontinental Championship] from [GUNTHER]. And man, I’m gonna make it my mission."

Gunther and Chad Gable will complete their trilogy tonight. The Ring General has to cross September 7 to break Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

