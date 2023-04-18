[WATCH] 37-year-old WWE RAW Superstar reveals worst bump he ever took against AEW star Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) wrestled for WWE for over a decade before jumping ship to AEW in 2021 after wrestling his final match against current top star Roman Reigns. The "Yes!" Man was best known in the Stamford-based promotion as the ultimate babyface. However, following his return to in-ring competition in 2018, Bryan worked as a heel.

This run, perhaps criminally underrated, saw him win the WWE Championship. He held onto the belt until WrestleMania 35, where he dropped the gold to Kofi Kingston in the now-famous "KofiMania" storyline. One of his title defenses on the Road to WrestleMania featured a triple-threat bout against Mustafa Ali and Kevin Owens.

While doing a Q&A on Twitter, a fan asked what was the worst bump Ali ever took. The RAW Superstar recalled receiving Bryan's Running High Knee finishing maneuver while attempting a top rope springboard.

You can check out the GIF by clicking on the link below:

The triple threat bout, which took place at Fastlane 2019 was one of Ali's career highlights as the latter has not contended for a world championship ever since.

AEW star reveals his favorite title reign in WWE

Perhaps the best moment in Bryan Danielson's career, according to a large portion of the fans, is WrestleMania XXX. For the AEW star, however, it was his run as the "New" Daniel Bryan, who at the time also had the monicker "Planet's Champion."

Bryan spoke about his favorite championship reign with Miguel Uceda of SoloWrestling a few years ago:

“Being the Planet Champion was by far my favorite. It’s interesting because, in WWE, my reigns have never been very good [laughs]," said Bryan. “I won the championship at WrestleMania XXX but had to vacate it sometime later due to a neck injury, and I also won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2011 but lost it in 18 seconds at WrestleMania XXVIII. Those reigns didn’t feel as special as when I was Planet Champion and bad boy,” he added. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle I still reckon the best work Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson has done was during his heel run as WWE Champion.



It was on another level and he was.the perfect foil for Kofi to overcome on his road to the main event. I still reckon the best work Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson has done was during his heel run as WWE Champion.It was on another level and he was.the perfect foil for Kofi to overcome on his road to the main event. https://t.co/YozLpY48HI

This also wound up becoming Bryan Danielson's final run as a world champion in the global juggernaut company. His final match took place on the April 30, 2021, edition of SmackDown, where he unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the WWE Universal Championship.

You can read more about Bryan's honest take on his final WrestleMania match here.

What is your favorite Daniel Bryan moment in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : Would you like to see Ali featured in a more prominent role on WWE RAW? Yes No 0 votes