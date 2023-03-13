[Watch] 38-year-old star saves Cody Rhodes from an attack by The Bloodline at a recent WWE event

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes found himself an ally in Sami Zayn as the latter came out to save him from an attack at the hands of The Bloodline at a live event in Madison Square Garden.

Both Rhodes and Zayn have been embroiled in a feud with the heel faction over the last few weeks. The American Nightmare made the save for Zayn on RAW last week after the former NXT Champion was cornered by Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Their alliance continued on SmackDown as the duo took out Jimmy and Jey Uso.

The former AEW TNT Champion continued his rivalry with The Bloodline at the Road to WrestleMania Supershow, where he faced off against Solo Sikoa. However, Rhodes was attacked by The Usos when he was on the cusp of victory. The trio started attacking The American Nightmare after the match ended in Disqualification, but the latter was saved by Sami Zayn, who made his way to the ring from the crowd.

The segment ended with the babyface duo standing tall after Cody Rhodes delivered a Cross-Rhodes to Jimmy while the former Honorary Uce took out Jey with a Helluva Kick.

Cody Rhodes commented on fans calling for Sami Zayn to take his spot at WWE WrestleMania 39

Sami Zayn's popularity in WWE has soared to great heights since his association with The Bloodline. Many fans feel that the fitting end to the saga would have been the 38-year-old defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Speaking about the situation on the Out of Character podcast, Cody Rhodes stated that he took it as a challenge and is working hard to prove his credibility.

"I look at it as a challenge. It's probably the best way to look at it and not a negative challenge. A challenge of [...] Sami's doing amazing things. You've got to, you didn't just buy yourself some future spot. You've got to get back in there and show people exactly what you can do. And actually the photo you have now [Rhodes and Zayn face-to-face on RAW] was a really fine moment for me because what a great problem to have when you have two very strong characters. And one of the worst things we can do as a community is try and turn the characters against one another.

Cody Rhodes will compete in the biggest match of his career at WrestleMania 39, where he will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Sami Zayn, meanwhile, could face The Usos for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title with Kevin Owens if the two men can sort out their problems in time.

