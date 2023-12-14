Watch: 7-foot-3 WWE Superstar eliminated from musical chairs by children

WWE held their Season of Giving Holiday Party for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stamford, CT at the new company HQ earlier today.

Omos is one of WWE's biggest and meanest heels, but earlier today, he exhibited the gentle side of the giant for the kids. It was a surprise to see the 7-foot-3 416-pound superstar as he has been off TV for some time now. While he has not wrestled on TV since the WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal won by LA Knight, the Nigerian-born grappler has worked around 8 non-televised live events since then.

Omos was one of several superstars to spend time with kids at the WWE HQ Christmas party today. The company posted the following clip of The Nigerian Giant being eliminated from a game of musical chairs.

Omos and his manager MVP have been free agents ever since the WWE Draft held earlier this year. Following the WrestleMania 39 loss to Brock Lesnar, the 29-year-old giant has wrestled just four TV matches this year - RAW wins over Elias and Anthony Alanis in April and May, a loss to Seth Rollins at Backlash in May, and the aforementioned WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal

Another WWE giant praises Omos

The 2022 Crown Jewel event saw Braun Strowman defeat Omos in around 7 minutes. This was their first-ever match, but they did brawl during the 2023 Royal Rumble before The Monster of All Monsters eliminated The Nigerian Giant.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Strowman talked about working with Omos at Crown Jewel. He had nothing but praise for his fellow former RAW Tag Team Champion.

"There's a saying in life that I learned a long time ago through strongman and everything, 'There's always somebody bigger and badder out there,' and for almost my entire life, I'd never ran into it until I met Omos. He is one big, bad S.O.B. There's no other way of putting it around. He's the largest human being I've ever seen in my life. It's comical to think that we're the same species," he said. [4:38 – 5:03]

Strowman also gave insight into dealing with an opponent of Omos' size, and revealed why he's so proud of the up-and-coming wrestler.

