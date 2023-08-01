[WATCH] 7-time champion wreaks havoc backstage after unexpected end to match on WWE RAW

WWE RAW hosted some big matches and segments in preparation for SummerSlam 2023 this week. However, things did not end too well for Becky Lynch, who could not exact revenge on Trish Straus on the show. Following her match, Lynch vented her frustration backstage.

Trish Stratus tried to wiggle her way out of a bout against The Man on this week's RAW. But Adam Pearce wasn't ready to let the WWE Hall of Famer not compete on the show.

She faced off against Becky Lynch in a one-on-one contest after claiming that she could break her nose again if she competed. Shockingly, the match did not last too long.

Lynch's offense was cut short when Stratus and Zoey Stark orchestrated a sneak attack on her. This prompted the referee to call for the bell and end the match due to disqualification. The 7-time champion got the upper hand on the heel duo but could not do much as the Hall of Famer once again got things her way.

Lynch went backstage and wreaked havoc by throwing WWE merchandise of the Hall of Famer. She said that the company kept letting Stratus come back for a payday without fighting her:

"This is part of the problem you keep letting her (...) you freaking let her be just call her back for a payday."

Lynch added that if Stratus' merchandise did not sell, she might be forced to fight her inside the ring.

"She won't fight me, she won't fight me. What's it going to freaking take? Maybe take these cr*ppy lil (...) that no one is buying off these shelves, then maybe she will fight me."

Currently, the two superstars are tied at 1-1 after winning one match against each other. Zoey Stark has played a vital role in Stratus' success, and she could get a good push after the storyline concludes.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will not compete at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The rivalry between the two top women on RAW has reached its boiling point. It looked like WWE would put the final nail in the coffin on this week's show by booking a match between the rivals at SummerSlam 2023.

Instead, Adam Pearce announced that Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch would compete in a singles match two weeks from now on RAW in Winnipeg, Canada. The announcement surprised many WWE fans as they expected to see the veterans lock horns at the upcoming premium live event.

It's unclear why WWE is saving the bout for an episode of RAW instead of a high-profile event. One reason could be that they want Stratus to compete in Canada and get a good response from the fans in the country.

The Hall of Famer hails from Canada, and she may have requested the company to have her compete in front of her fellow Canadians in what could be her final in-ring match.

