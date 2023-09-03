[WATCH] A visibly bruised Trish Stratus limps to the back following brutal Payback match

In WWE's digital exclusive video, Trish Stratus can be seen visibly bruised as she limps to the back following her brutal Payback match against Becky Lynch.

Stratus locked horns with Lynch in a Steel Cage bout at WWE Payback. Both wrestlers were at the top of their game during the match. Even though Zoey Stark came to interfere and help the Hall of Famer, The Man managed to pin her opponent to win.

Following the match, Trish slapped Zoey in the face, which made the latter angry and hit her finisher, Z-360. She then broke her silence after the betrayal on Twitter, you can read more about it here.

Following the show, a fan posted WWE's digital exclusive video in which the Hall of Famer can be seen with a bruised face while she limps to the back. The fan thanked Stratus for giving us a great match that will be remembered for years to come.

"thank you trish," fan wrote on Twitter.

You can check out the video below:

Former WWE Superstar Maven thanked Trish Stratus for everything she has done for the women's division

Maven recently posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he called Trish Stratus a sweetheart and thanked her for what she has meant for the world of professional wrestling and the women's division.

"But Trish is a sweetheart. And what she has meant to women's wrestling can never be understated. I know that every female wrestler that enters this business owes her a debt. The two women that I think of when wrestling, Trish and Lita. Trish, I thank you for what you've meant for the world of professional wrestling and what you've brought to the women's division."

Fans are eagerly waiting as they want to see what WWE has in store for Stratus' future in the company.

