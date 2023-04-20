WATCH: AEW star Andrade El Idolo was backstage at WWE, shares video with wife Charlotte Flair

AEW star and former WWE star Andrade El Idolo was present backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39. Taking to social media, he shared a video of the same.

The video showcases Andrade helping his wife Charlotte Flair in preparation for her match against Rhea Ripley. Flair competed in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, for Andrade, his wife was unable to retain the SmackDown Women's Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Before, preparing and after!!!! @charlottewwe Antes, preparándose y después!!!!" wrote Andrade in his social media post

Check out the video posted by Andrade:

.After his WWE departure, Andrade signed with AEW. Shortly afterward, he started his own faction in the company, La Facción Ingobernable. The group consists of Rush, Dralistico, Jose The Assistant, and Preston Vance. Current WWE star Dragon Lee is also a former member of the faction.

Andrade, meanwhile, has been absent from AEW television after sustaining an injury. He is currently on the sidelines and is on the road to recovery ahead of his return.

Konnan recently claimed that Andrade El Idolo was backstage at WrestleMania 39

Konnan played a major part during WrestleMania 39 week, as he introduced Rey Mysterio for his Hall of Fame induction.

Speaking on the K100 podcast, the veteran stated that Andrade El Idolo was backstage at WrestleMania 39. He also spoke about Ric Flair's backstage presence at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Konnan said:

"Did he go out with his daughter? Because I saw him backstage with her. He was backstage with her before the match [at WrestleMania 39], [and] so was Andrade."

It remains to be seen what plans AEW has in store for Andrade once he gets the green light to return to television. Fans can expect him to join forces with the rest of the LFI.

