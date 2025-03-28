WATCH: Alberto Del Rio attack fans; it got him banned

Alberto Del Rio has found himself in quite a bit of controversy, which has led to him getting banned for six months. The star was performing at a show when he attacked fans.

A video emerged of the incident in which Alberto Del Rio got into a confrontation with some rowdy fans and threw a chair at them. This led to a chair to be thrown back and he was not the only one hit, but an elderly woman too.

This came after he was cutting a heel promo following a win in AAA. A fan threw an ice cube at him which hit him in the eye. Although he didn't pay attention to it at first, it was then followed by coins being thrown at him which hit him on the forehead. Following this, he reacted and confronted the fan.

Although the reel says he's banned from performing in Mexico, he's only banned in Tijuana.

Alberto Del Rio explained the reality of what happened

Alberto Del Rio was clear that the reality of the situation was that he and a woman were attacked by drunk fans in the situation and that they were not protected by the Tijuana Wrestling Commission, and instead, they had washed their hands of him.

Del Rio clarified this in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

“As it happened when we lose my dear friend Pedro [Hijo del Perro Aguayo], The Tijuana [Wrestling] Commission washed their hands, blaming someone else for what happened to divert the attention. They failed due to not having an ambulance, physician, stretcher, among other things. Today, they do the same thing [blame someone else for their own mistakes], but with me to divert the attention that, a woman and myself ended up physically injured after being attacked by a bunch of misfits [drunk fans],” he said.

The ex-WWE star may be suspended from wrestling in Tijuana, but he can still perform anywhere else in Mexico.

