[WATCH] Backstage clip of CM Punk's decision to cost Drew McIntyre the World Heavyweight Title

CM Punk made his presence felt at the Clash at the Castle show during Drew McIntyre's match. The former AEW star cost McIntyre his hometown victory and WWE has shared a backstage clip of what led to the former's involvement in the bout.

Drew McIntyre lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL in less than six minutes to Damian Priest. The Judgment Day member was able to capitalize on Punk's attack to pin McIntyre and win his first World Title in WWE.

The Scottish Warrior got his chance to redeem himself at Clash at the Castle. He faced Damian Priest in the main event but CM Punk ensured that he cost him the title again. Punk ran into the ring disguised as a referee to attack McIntyre. WWE's clip from what transpired backstage that led to the moment shows how Punk got his referee shirt to head out to the ring.

CM Punk's actions caught many fans by surprise. The WWE Universe believed that the premium live event was Drew McIntyre's moment to win a title in front of his home crowd. McIntyre will be looking to exact revenge on Punk in the coming weeks, making RAW must-see TV this week.