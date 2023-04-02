[Watch] Becky G officially joins popular WWE stable at WrestleMania 39

Famous American singer Becky G officially joined the newly re-formed Latino World Order at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Over the past few weeks, Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma have helped Rey Mysterio in his feud against The Judgment Day. Last Friday on SmackDown, the newly-inducted Hall of Famer re-formed the Latino World Order stable alongside the popular group. At WrestleMania 39, the LWO gained a new honorary member.

Becky G was one of several celebrities who appeared on the first night of WrestleMania 39. The 26-year-old kicked off the Show of Shows with her performance of America the Beautiful. As she walked backstage before the show, the California native bumped into Zelina Vega. After exchanging greetings, Vega told Becky G she was looking for her because she wanted to make her an honorary member of the newly re-formed LWO.

"Thank you so much! What an honor!" Becky G responded.

Legado Del Fantasma helped Rey Mysterio defeat Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 39

After feuding for several months, Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, squared off at WrestleMania 39 last night. When Dominik's Judgment Day teammates Finn Balor and Damian Priest attempted to interfere in the bout, Legado Del Fantasma rushed to ringside and took them out.

Meanwhile, Dominik tried to distract the referee as he attempted to use a steel chain to knock out his father. Nevertheless, he was stopped by Bad Bunny, who was with the Spanish commentary team during the match. Rey then hit his son with a 619 and a Frogsplash to win the bout. The newly-inducted Hall of Famer celebrated his victory over his son with his wife Angie and daughter Aalyah in the middle of the ring.

