[Watch] What did Rey Mysterio warn Bad Bunny about backstage at WWE WrestleMania 39?

Rey Mysterio warned Bad Bunny about being at the Spanish announce table before the latter went out at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Bad Bunny returned to the Stamford-based company last night to join the Spanish announce team during Rey Mysterio's match against Dominik at WrestleMania 39. The Puerto Rican got involved in the bout when he prevented Dominik from using a steel chain against his father while the referee was distracted. Bad Bunny's interference helped Rey walk out victorious.

Before Bad Bunny went out to ringside, he received a warning and advice from The Master of the 619 backstage. You can view their exchange in a video posted on WWE's Spanish Instagram account.

"I will narrate something with the Spanish announcers," Bad Bunny said. "The Spanish announce table? Be careful, that table is always destroyed. So protect yourself," Rey responded. "But I will take care of it. I will take care of it," Bad Bunny replied.

Rey Mysterio sent a three-word humiliating message to Dominik Mysterio after WrestleMania. Check it out here.

Rey Mysterio entered the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame

After wrestling for several years in Mexico and WCW, Rey Mysterio joined Vince McMahon's promotion in 2002. He spent nearly 13 years there, during which he held three world titles, before leaving in 2015 after his contract expired. Three years later, The Master of the 619 returned to the company and has since been an active competitor.

Last Friday, the 48-year-old legend entered the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023. During his speech, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley walked out. At the WrestleMania Saturday Press Conference, the new SmackDown Women's Champion explained why they did so.

"He's [Rey Mysterio] a deadbeat dad like Dom likes to say. And I wasn't going to show any sort of respect to a man that can't even be there for his son. So that's why we remained seated, and that's why we walked out. I'm not gonna put Dominik through that. He doesn't want to sit there and watch his dad get inducted after he put WWE before his own family. So that's why we walked out." [12:13 - 12:35]

Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania 39 win may lead to a massive in-ring return after 15 months. Check out the details here.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes