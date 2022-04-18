Watch: Becky Lynch begs fans for help as Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair attack her at live event

Becky Lynch was involved in a hilarious in-ring moment at the latest WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Lynch has played the role of a heel to perfection ever since she turned to the dark side at SummerSlam 2021. The former RAW Women's Champion has managed to turn a sizeable portion of fans against her with her heelish antics.

At the latest WWE live event, though, many fans felt nothing but sympathy for Becky Lynch, who suffered a double-team attack at the hands of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. The three women competed in a triple threat match for the RAW Women's title at the house show. In the end, Belair won the match to retain her title.

At one point during the contest, Ripley and Belair lifted Lynch. This prompted the latter to turn to the fans at ringside for help, but to no avail. Big Time Becks was thrown upwards, a split second after she joined her hands in prayer. She landed on the ring mat with a loud 'thud'. Check out the clip below:

Check out the results from the latest episode of SmackDown here.

Becky Lynch had a rough night at Saturday Night's Main Event

Lynch already looked dejected at the event, even before the match kicked off. As soon as Bianca Belair was announced as RAW Women's Champion, a defeated Becky Lynch put her head down on the ring turnbuckle.

Belair and Rhea Ripley are currently babyfaces on WWE TV, while Lynch is a full-fledged heel. Big Time Becks hasn't been the same since losing her RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 38.

Lynch has consistently been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV for a long time now. She has received praise from some of the biggest names in the business. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently compared her to Paul Heyman.

“Better than anybody I’ve seen in WWE. She’s as good at it as Paul Heyman is at promos. I’ve been on my own social media, I’ve put her over so much because I want other people to look at her and go, ‘Huh? I wanna do it kinda like she does it," he said.

Lynch's mannerisms in the ring as a heel have been well received by the WWE Universe so far. It goes without saying that she puts in tons of effort when it comes to her in-ring presentation as a villain.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed Becky Lynch's run as a heel over the past nine months or so? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das