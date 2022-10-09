[Watch] Bianca Belair sends a message to Alexa Bliss following what happened after Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair sent a message to Alexa Bliss following Extreme Rules as the EST of WWE was involved in a hilarious moment after the event. The RAW Women's Champion interacted with fans and came across a replica of Alexa Bliss' creepy doll, Lilly.

Bianca Belair joked about the doll trying to bite her before asking Alexa about the whereabouts of Lilly.

Check out the tweets below:

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE

where Lilly at? I think she tried to bite me 🤣 @AlexaBliss_WWE where Lilly at? I think she tried to bite me 🤣@AlexaBliss_WWE where Lilly at? https://t.co/07DMKtZgu9

While Alexa Bliss wasn't part of the Extreme Rules match card, she has been trending on social media because of Bray Wyatt. The former Universal Champion closed out Extreme Rules by making his highly-anticipated return.

Bliss has a long history with Wyatt as Lilly was created during her dark and twisted alliance with the 'Eater of Worlds.' The former women's champion has already reacted to Bray's comeback, but will they reunite soon? Only time will tell.

Bianca Belair extended her impressive championship reign at Extreme Rules

The RAW Women's Champion defended her title against Bayley in a Ladder match. The exceptionally talented women had the third-longest match on the show and based on the fan reactions, they had a reasonably solid outing in the ring.

The bout's finish featured a massive spot as Belair delivered the KOD to Bayley from the top of the ladder before quickly grabbing the belt.

Despite having her Damage CTRL stablemates at ringside, Bayley could not get the better of Bianca as the champion brought her A-game when it mattered the most.

Belair has been on a dominant run since WrestleMania 38, and while she will most likely continue her feud with Bayley, WWE could also have a new challenger lined up for the champ.

Alexa Bliss has been on Bianca Belair's side of late, but could the former champion undergo another character change after Bray Wyatt's reappearance and turn on the babyface title holder?

Would you like to see WWE move towards a program between Bliss and Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

