The animosity between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn continued at a WWE live event in Glasgow, Scotland, as The Bloodline members got into a heated argument during their match.

SmackDown's roster stopped over in Glasgow for its weekly house show. Bloodline headlined the event as Sami Zayn, and The Usos took on Braun Strowman and The New Day in a Six-Man Tag Team Match. Solo Sikoa also accompanied his fellow stablemates to the ring.

However, Jey refused to put aside his differences during the match as he repeatedly tagged himself in whenever Zayn got the tag. This continued for some time before The Honorary Uce eventually snapped, leading to an argument between them in the ring.

The Bloodline was on the losing end of their match at WWE Live Event

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline is one of the most dominant factions in pro wrestling history. The group currently holds almost all the major titles in the men's division, with the recent additions of Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa further bolstering their dominance.

However, Zayn's inclusion has created a disagreement within the faction as Jey Uso believes that the former NXT Champion does not belong in the family group. The duo has been at odds for months now, and things have not changed despite Roman Reigns' intervention.

The Tribal Chief even warned Jey that he'd remove "Honorary" from Zayn's title and make him a "full-blown Uce" if the former fails to fall in line.

Reigns' words, however, did not affect Jey, who continued to quarrel with Zayn during their match at the WWE house show in Glasgow. Their heated exchange led to The New Day and Braun Strowman picking up the victory.

Sami Zayn tried to take Strowman down using Roman Reigns' signature moves. However, The Monster of Monsters was able to counter a Spear attempt into a Powerslam.

The Bloodline will also be in action at the company's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia. While Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, The Usos will face Butch and Ridge Holland with Undisputed Tag Team Championship on the line.

