[WATCH] Bobby Lashley eats classic Indian dishes, including Chole Bhature, Shorshe Maach, and more

On the latest episode of Now India: Chakh Le WWE, Bobby Lashley tried some classic Indian dishes.

Amid his feud with Brock Lesnar on WWE television, the All Mighty took time out of his busy schedule to appear on the show and enjoy his time outside of the squared circle.

During the show, the former WWE Champion ate dishes like Chole Bhature, Rogan Josh, Bisi Bele Bath, and Shorshe Maach. He also rated all four dishes according to his likeliness.

Vince Russo recently spoke about the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley storyline

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have been feuding with each other for months. The two former Mixed Martial Artists met at last year's WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar walked out with the win on that occasion.

At the latest Elimination Chamber PLE, Lashley won via disqualification after a controversial finish. This led to Lesnar destroying the former WWE Champion in a post-match assault. The Beast Incarnate also put his hands on a couple of WWE referees, taking them out in the process.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo spoke about the angle, which he thinks is quite confusing. The veteran said that the creative team had not built the All Mighty as a strong babyface to appear equal while standing across from a potential "heel" Lesnar.

"I am so confused, and we have been so confused over this. Can we agree that what Lesnar did at Elimination Chamber was one hundred percent heel. What you and I talked about was that they weren't building Bobby as a strong babyface. So, now when Lesnar does that, it really doesn't give them the reaction they want because Lashley wasn't a huge over babyface. Okay, so now Lesnar's going to wrestle a heel in Omos, so he is a babyface again after kicking Bobby Lashley in the referee. What is... what is all of this?"

It remains to be seen if WWE plans on doing another Lesnar vs. Lashley match. Bray Wyatt has also teased a feud with The All Mighty in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

