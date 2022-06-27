Watch: Bollywood actor takes on The Great Khali

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapoor recently visited The Great Khali at his training academy.

Khali signed with WWE programming in January 2006 and in the same year, he debuted on SmackDown, interrupting a match between The Undertaker and Mark Henry. In 2007 the seven-foot giant won a 20-man battle royal to win his first reign as World Heavyweight Champion, thus making him the first Indian superstar to win a title in the company.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi are currently promoting their upcoming movie, "Om: The Battle Within," which is set to be released on July 1st. They recently visited the Hall of Famer at his wrestling promotion, Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE).

The former World Heavyweight Champion was seen in a push-up challenge with Kapoor while Sanjana Sanghi tried to distract him.

Check out the video below:

The Great Khali is focussed on his own wrestling promotion

The Great Khali had his last match in WWE in 2014 and has made sporadic appearances since then. The former world champion was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of class 2021.

He founded his own wrestling school, the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), in Punjab in 2015 and was even the CWE Champion in 2016. Current SmackDown Superstar Shanky was trained and competed in his promotion before signing with WWE in 2020. Given their similarities in their physique, a potential match between his protege and the him has been teased.

RAJU YADAV @raju19955 I added a video to a @YouTube playlist youtu.be/rhLCLPRPreY?a CWE | Shanky Singh Vs Crimson 'The Great Khali Returns' show I added a video to a @YouTube playlist youtu.be/rhLCLPRPreY?a CWE | Shanky Singh Vs Crimson 'The Great Khali Returns' show

During his tenure with WWE, the Punjabi Playboy had many notable feuds, including with The Undertaker, Batista and John Cena. One of his most iconic matches was with The Animal in a Punjabi Prison match at The Great American Bash in 2007. He had an impressive run in the company owing to his height and unique performing style.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far