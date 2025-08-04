[WATCH] Brock Lesnar's scary reaction captured after SummerSlam 2025 goes off the air

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 04, 2025 02:30 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Brock Lesnar shocked the wrestling world as he made his WWE return at SummerSlam 2025. Once the cameras stopped rolling for the Netflix feed, his scary reaction was captured.

Everybody thought that Brock Lesnar was on a blacklist from WWE and a PR disaster following his alleged involvement in the Vince McMahon scandal. It seemed "logical" that he wouldn't be touched by WWE, and that they simply didn't need him in this day and age.

However, he is now back, and after he destroyed John Cena thoroughly to end SummerSlam, he stared back scarily as he took his jacket, put on his hat, and made an exit.

John Cena had received a standing ovation, and when he was exiting after Lesnar had left, he made a surprising request by telling the production team to cut his music so he could hear the fans' embrace.

Everybody was still reeling from the shock of seeing Lesnar again. His last surprise return happened at SummerSlam 2021 when he re-signed with WWE. It was during the negotiations that the controversial involvement with Janel Grant allegedly took place.

It's going to be interesting to see how things shape up post-SummerSlam now that Lesnar is back in the fold.

