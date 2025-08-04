[WATCH] John Cena makes a surprising request after SummerSlam goes off the air

John Cena competed in his last-ever SummerSlam, and in the main event, he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. The bigger story, though, is what happened after that, and Cena made a surprising request after SummerSlam went off the air.John Cena lost to Cody Rhodes, only to be confronted by Brock Lesnar. It was all emotional up until the return of The Beast Incarnate, who swooped in and took out his old rival from many years ago. The show ended with The Beast Incarnate standing tall.After SummerSlam went off the air, John Cena was walking to the back, and his music was playing. However, he made a surprising request by telling the production team (via the camera) to halt his music so he could hear the sound of the appreciative fans.It wasn't surprising that he got a huge ovation from the SummerSlam crowd. The audience was ready to cheer Cena once again following his turn two nights prior on SmackDown. They even booed Cody Rhodes in the process.It was an interesting turn of events, but many of the fans in attendance, perhaps a vast majority of them, saw Cena for the last time ever. Cena and Cody's war at SummerSlam felt like an apology for their WrestleMania 41 main event match.