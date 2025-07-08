[WATCH] Bron Breakker makes a hilarious botch seconds before RAW goes off the air

Monday Night RAW ended in the most unintentionally hilarious way after Bron Breakker made a hilarious botch. This was just seconds before RAW went off the air.

The main event of RAW this week saw Seth Rollins defeat Penta in an incredible match. Earlier in the night, Bron Breakker took out Sami Zayn after vowing to make him leave WWE for good, and thanks to some help from Karrion Kross, it was a lot easier. Bronson Reed also made a statement by brutally attacking "Main Event" Jey Uso, who needed Jason Jordan's help to get to the back.

Seth Rollins defeating Penta wasn't enough. Paul Heyman signalled for Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to come out, but as they were making their entrance, LA Knight made a hero's appearance and quickly hit the BFT on Rollins before scooting. As Breakker was chasing him, his body went entirely over the barricade, and for a moment, he was stuck upside down. You can watch the hilarious botch below:

The entire episode of RAW turned out to be unintentionally hilarious in more ways than one. However, fans were happy to see the Megastar get a measure of revenge on Rollins after all that they've been through together.

Overall, it was a successful night for Rollins and his faction as they were 2/3 in their matches. After what happened, they were also 2/3 in terms of standing tall after their matches.

Breakker's next moves will be interesting to see.

