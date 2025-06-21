  • home icon
  [WATCH] Bron Breakker nearly bites a retired 43-year-old star; Paul Heyman is forced to stop him

[WATCH] Bron Breakker nearly bites a retired 43-year-old star; Paul Heyman is forced to stop him

By Rohit Nath
Modified Jun 21, 2025 00:49 GMT
A stunning yet hilarious moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
A stunning yet hilarious moment (Pic Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Bron Breakker was in a horrible mood backstage on the June 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, right in the fallout from a segment where he got hit by a steel chair to the back. He nearly bit and attacked a retired 43-year-old star before Paul Heyman stopped him.

After getting taken out by LA Knight despite a plan to ambush him in the opening segment, The Megastar's match against Bronson Reed was set up. However, backstage, things were heated, and Bron Breakker was furious.

When 43-year-old retired WWE star and current on-screen personality Byron Saxton came to ask a question about it, he looked frightened as Breakker looked like he was on the verge of biting him. Paul Heyman had to talk him out of it.

This was because their plan against LA Knight completely backfired despite Paul Heyman warning the Megastar. Despite this, he insisted to both of them that the numbers game is in their favor.

It's going to be interesting to see how all of this plays out, as all signs seem to lead to a clash between LA Knight and Seth Rollins in a very high-profile match.

WWE has also been a bit more lenient in recent times with superstars appearing on opposite brands.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

