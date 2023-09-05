[Watch] Chelsea Green shares hilarious update on her new partnership on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green has provided a hilarious update on her new partnership on WWE RAW.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of the red brand. However, the duo didn't get to enjoy a title reign as Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL and is out of action for the foreseeable future.

After the injury, Green held a talent search to find her new tag team partner. Mick Foley and R-Truth auditioned, but ultimately, Piper Niven made her return and declared herself Green's new partner. Chelsea wasn't too thrilled about the decision but appears frightened to confront Niven about it.

Ahead of this week's episode of RAW, Chelsea Green shared a hilarious update about her partnership with Piper Niven. She referenced a popular meme from the Parks & Recreation television show and bolted away when asked about her tag team partner.

Piper Niven comments on teaming up with Chelsea Green in WWE

Piper Niven recently commented on her return to WWE and becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Niven had not competed on WWE television since the April 10th edition of RAW before her return. Green and Deville defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter in a non-title match on the August 21 edition of RAW. Niven looked dominant and carried the duo to an impressive victory.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to comment on teaming up with Green. She revealed that powerful women take what they want and included an image of her snatching the title belt from Chelsea Green in her post, as seen below.

"Powerful women take what they want 💪🏻🤨 Happy Sunday my Pets 😘 x," she wrote.

The dynamic between Niven and Green has been very entertaining so far. It will be interesting to see which duo challenges for the Women's Tag Team Championships next on WWE RAW.

