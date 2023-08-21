"Powerful women take what they want" - Recently returned superstar sends cryptic message ahead of WWE RAW

A recently returned WWE Superstar has delivered a cryptic message ahead of tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won the Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17 episode of RAW, but their title reign was cut drastically short. Deville suffered a torn ACL and will be out of action for months.

Following the injury, Chelsea Green held a talent search to find her new tag team partner. WWE official Adam Pearce confronted Chelsea backstage during the August 14 episode of the red brand and seemingly was going to ask the 32-year-old to relinquish the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, Piper Niven made her return from hiatus and named herself as Green's new partner.

Piper Niven took to Instagram to deliver an interesting message ahead of WWE RAW. She noted that powerful women take what they want and included images of herself becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Powerful women take what they want 💪🏻🤨 Happy Sunday my Pets 😘 x," she wrote.

Chelsea Green reveals she wants to talk to WWE management after being paired with Piper Niven

It looks like Chelsea Green is not happy with Piper Niven naming herself as Sonya Deville's replacement.

The injury to Sonya Deville prompted Chelsea to desperately try and find herself a new partner before she had to relinquish the titles. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley sent in his audition, but Piper Niven skipped the line to become Green's new tag team partner.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump this past Wednesday, Chelsea Green admitted that she wants to talk to management because she doesn't feel like Niven is the best fit moving forward.

"I'm actually going to have to speak to a manager about this entire thing. I'm not sure that she is completely the right fit, but we are going to figure that out. I'm going to talk to Adam Pearce on Monday," said Green. [From 45:25 - 45:38]

Expand Tweet

The Women's Tag Team Championship has seemingly been cursed as of late and has changed hands multiple times over the last few months. It will be interesting to see how long the duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven can hold onto the titles in the weeks ahead.

Which tag team would you like to see challenge Green and Deville for the Women's Tag Team Championship? Do you think Niven is a good replacement for Sonya Deville? Sound off in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here