WATCH: Chris Jericho mentions AEW's Sammy Guevara in first look at Broken Skull Sessions interview

Chris Jericho will return to the WWE Network, as he is Stone Cold Steve Austin's next guest on his interview show, Broken Skull Sessions. The interview will air immediately after night two of WrestleMania 37.

WWE has released an extra clip from the interview on its YouTube channel, where Jericho named his favorite opponents, tag team partners, and more in a rapid-fire format. The most notable name he mentioned was Sammy Guevara, when asked about his favorite tag team partners.

The former AEW World Champion has teamed up with his fellow Inner Circle member on multiple occasions as Le Sex Gods. They even challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championship at one point.

This is high praise for Guevara, who was mentioned alongside The Big Show, Jericho's tag team partner in the second half of 2009.

Chris Jericho will acknowledge AEW on Broken Skull Sessions

Jericho mentioned Sammy Guevara as one of his favourite tag partners in his interview with Stone Cold.



This has seemingly confirmed the question on every wrestling fan's lips once WWE announced the Broken Skull Sessions interview - will Stone Cold Steve Austin and Chris Jericho acknowledge AEW? They most definitely will.

While Sammy Guevara's mention was the most interesting part of the extra clip, the six-time WWE world champion did talk about some of his favorites in wrestling. Jericho named his show-stealer with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 19 as his favorite 'Mania moment. "Loved that one," responded Austin.

Le Champion also named HBK as his favorite opponent, alongside Kevin Owens. This came despite Vince McMahon hating their match at WrestleMania 33. KO was also mentioned by Jericho alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as future WWE Hall of Famers.

Here is the extra clip from the interview.

So, with Chris Jericho speaking about AEW on Broken Skull Sessions, how much more of the "Forbidden Door" will be opened? There are so many dream matches between WWE and AEW stars that would set the wrestling world alight, if it fully opens.