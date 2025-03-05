[Watch] CM Punk cheers for Seth Rollins against 39-year-old star in recent WWE match

WWE Superstar CM Punk was recently spotted cheering for his current rival, Seth Rollins, against a popular 39-year-old RAW star at Elimination Chamber. It is none other than Drew McIntyre.

Since last year, CM Punk has been embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. The Second City Saint faced The Scottish Warrior three times in 2024 and emerged victorious in two of the matches. Although Punk and Rollins did not lock horns last year, they faced each other on WWE RAW's Netflix debut in January 2025. The arch-rivals are now all set to wrestle once again, this time in a Steel Cage match, on next week's episode of the red brand, scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden.

The three stars faced each other during this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match as well. WWE recently uploaded an unseen video of CM Punk breaking character to encourage Seth Rollins while the latter was beating Drew McIntyre. In the clip, Punk can be seen asking The Visionary to hit McIntyre harder.

"More! More! Come on, you can do better than that! Harder! Harder! Keep that energy," Punk said.

Check out the video below:

Seth Rollins talked about his match against CM Punk on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW

During a recent edition of RAW Recap, Seth Rollins said facing CM Punk in a Steel Cage match at Madison Square Garden next week would be the perfect ending to their story.

The Visionary also mentioned he was excited for the match and promised that it would be a "sight to behold" for fans.

"Next week, in The Garden, it’s Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins against CM Punk inside of a Steel Cage live on Netflix in front of the world, in the world’s most famous arena. You literally cannot write a better ending to this story. I’m so excited that Adam Pearce finally decided to do the right thing, and when I get my hands on him, it will be a sight to behold," Rollins said.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top between CM Punk and Seth Rollins on next week's WWE RAW.

