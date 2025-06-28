[WATCH] CM Punk's emotional reaction to controversial finish after Night of Champions 2025 goes off the air

CM Punk suffered an unfortunate loss to John Cena in their last dance together at Night of Champions 2025. After the premium live event went off the air, Punk's emotional reaction was captured.

It was certainly quite a trip for CM Punk to Saudi Arabia. Apart from ending his story with John Cena, he also had to face the fact that he had once posted a profane-heavy tweet directed at The Miz and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He even apologized to the fans for the tweet following an interaction with an individual during the Night of Champions Kick-off Show.

CM Punk had a visibly emotional reaction as he exited the arena following his loss to John Cena, which came about controversially after Seth Rollins took him out with a stomp. You can watch the video below:

The clip was from the Night of Champions post-show, capturing the immediate reaction of The Second City Saint. The final match between Cena and Punk was heavy with interferences, and although the two rivals (who many consider the wrestling version of Yin and Yang) momentarily got on the same page, it was the 17-time World Champion who got the last laugh.

Although it isn't officially announced as of this writing, it seems like a John Cena-Cody Rhodes match could headline SummerSlam 2025.

It's going to be interesting to see if Cena's reign comes to an end this August.

