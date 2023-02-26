[Watch] Dissension with The Bloodline continues at recent WWE Live Event

Led by Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in WWE over the last few years. However, recent incidents have led to dissension within the group, which continued at a recent live event.

Jey Uso has distanced himself from the heel faction ever since Sami Zayn was ousted from the group at Royal Rumble. The current one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions did not agree with his brothers' actions at the event, and his current status with The Bloodline is unclear.

The villainous stable was without their leader Roman Reigns at Saturday's Road to WrestleMania Supershow. They competed in a six-man tag team match against Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

Tensions between Jey and his family were on display as the SmackDown star made his separate entrance from the crowd. The trio, however, managed to be on the same page for the match as they picked up the victory against the three powerhouses.

WWE's rumored plans for The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39

The Bloodline has wreaked havoc in WWE ever since its formation. Other than Solo Sikoa, all members of the group have gold around their waists for a record time.

Besides being top champions, The Usos and Roman Reigns are also three of the most popular stars in the company and are slated to be booked in marquee matches at WrestleMania 39.

While The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his world titles against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, The Usos could headline 'Mania Saturday. It has been reported that Jey and Jimmy will put their Undisputed Tag Team titles on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the event.

The build-up for the program has already started, with fans getting a tease of Zayn and KO reuniting on last week's RAW. Sami also confronted Jimmy Uso on the blue brand while Jey just watched from the sidelines.

Solo Sikoa is currently not scheduled to compete at the Showcase of Immortals. However, the former NXT North American Champion could play a major role in both title matches.

