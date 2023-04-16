WATCH: Dominik Mysterio caught on camera flipping fans off before WWE live event

The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio has established himself as one of the finest villains on RAW and SmackDown. He was recently caught on video demonstrating to wrestling fans his best qualities, one of which is adhering to his heel character.

When Dom and Rey Mysterio were feuding, Dominik said he wished Eddie Guerrero was his biological father and that Rey Mysterio had never existed.

In front of more than 75,000 spectators at WrestleMania 39, the legendary luchador finally disciplined his kid by spanking him. During this past week's SmackDown, when the 26-year-old cut a promo, he received massive heat from the WWE Universe.

Also, during Saturday Night's WWE live event in Rio Rancho, New Mexico, fans booed and heckled Dominik when he came out of his vehicle to enter the arena. However, Dom turned the tables around and left no stone unturned to flip off fans, as caught on-camera.

WWE scrapped Dominik Mysterio sending to NXT before his rivalry with Rey Mysterio

As a member of The Judgment Day, the 26-year-old is currently operating at full capacity. The second-generation star might have taken a little longer to get to this point, though, depending on the company's earlier plans for him.

WWE reportedly contemplated sending Dominik to NXT before the feud with his father, Rey Mysterio. This information was provided by Dave Meltzer, who asserted that he is unlikely to switch to the developing brand at this time.

According to Meltzer's story in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dominik Mysterio would have remained at NXT for an undetermined amount of time.

"While there is no chance of this happening now, before the decision to start the Rey vs. Dominik program, there was serious thought given to sending Dominik to NXT," Dave Meltzer wrote.

Who'd a thought that a simple Heel turn would be the answer to how does Dominik Mysterio get better in WWE and become one of the biggest heat magnet each week. Remember when people were asking for Dominik Mysterio to go to NXT to improve in the ring.Who'd a thought that a simple Heel turn would be the answer to how does Dominik Mysterio get better in WWE and become one of the biggest heat magnet each week. #Smackdown Remember when people were asking for Dominik Mysterio to go to NXT to improve in the ring.Who'd a thought that a simple Heel turn would be the answer to how does Dominik Mysterio get better in WWE and become one of the biggest heat magnet each week. #Smackdown https://t.co/KO8aQJMR78

Even though he fell short against his father at WrestleMania 39, the rivalry continues. At the Backlash Premium Live Event, fans may see a rematch between Rey and Dominik Mysterio, potentially in a tag-team bout involving Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

What are your thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's heel side? Sound off in the comments section below.

