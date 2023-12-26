[Watch] Dominik Mysterio gets a new tattoo

WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio has gotten himself a new tattoo this holiday season.

Dirty Dom has become one of the most despised superstars on the roster by the WWE Universe. He betrayed his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, but the legend got his revenge by defeating his son in a singles match at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Dominik Mysterio is now a part of The Judgment Day faction, and the heel group has become incredibly popular on WWE RAW. However, Mysterio still cannot utter a word during a promo without the entire arena booing him out of the building.

The Judgment Day member has gotten lips tattooed on his arm recently. Instagram user "California_Ames" shared a video of Mysterio getting the tattoo in San Diego, and you can check out the post below.

"The hometown favorite @wwe , @dominik_35 had a sit down with me here @thechromeladytattoo #pureclass #dirtydom #sandiego #sd #ink #tattoo 🏆 !!! 📸: @wolfeden.media ... I do not own the rights to this music," wrote California_Ames on Instagram.

Bill Apter explains Dominik Mysterio's incredible rise in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently explained why Dominik Mysterio has become such a popular WWE Superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter stated that the former NXT North American Champion has improved his in-ring work in 2023. Apter noted that fans no longer view Dirty Dom as Rey Mysterio's kid; they see him as a star on his own.

"The one guy to me that is most improved, and it just came into my ears, has been Dominik Mysterio. He was, for the longest time, he was sloppy in some ways. He was very big and looked... He has really gotten his ring work, the finesse of his ring work has gotten so terrific, the amount of times that he is wrestling. And just his whole heel personality, he is now not 'Hey, that's Rey Mysterio's kid,' this is Dominik." [23:08 onwards]

You can check out the full video below:

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently noted that Dominik Mysterio has always had her back during her tenure in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 26-year-old on the road to WrestleMania 40.

Has your opinion on Mysterio changed over the course of 2023? Do you think he could be a main event star down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

