WATCH: Fan footage catches surprising WWE employee instructing Snoop Dogg’s attack at WrestleMania 39

Despite his role previously being unannounced, Snoop Dogg co-hosted WWE's biggest event of the year last weekend alongside The Miz.

At one point during the two-night extravaganza, the least anticipated scenario occurred. Snoop Dogg decked The A-Lister, followed it up with the rapper's version of the People's Elbow, and subsequently pinned the former WWE Champion to pick up a victory in an impromptu contest.

The Miz's original opponent (a returning Shane McMahon) tore his quad after landing awkwardly while performing a leapfrog just seconds into the match, following which he had to be helped to the back. This prompted Snoop Dogg to intervene and save the segment. Well, sort of.

New fan footage captured a cameraman asking the rapper to get back in the ring and punch The Miz.

Needless to say, the segment could have ended terribly, but Snoop Dogg vs. The Miz helped the event avoid facing an utter low point in an otherwise successful show from start to finish.

Triple H tipped his hat to the WWE Hall of Famer for making the most out of the unfortunate situation

During the WrestleMania 39 Night Two post-show press conference, Triple H had high praise directed at Snoop Dogg for his clever improvisation:

"My hats off to Snoop [Dogg]. Just picking it up and just like, 'Ahh, he's hurt, alright, I'll fix that.' He's a natural-born entertainer. I've known Snoop for years in this environment, and what kind of a fan he is, but, man, tonight he put himself, from a respect factor for me, he put himself on a different playing field for me. I know a lot of guys have been in the business for a long time, and if that would have happened, they'd be like, 'What do we do?'" said Triple H.

It remains to be seen if Shane O'Mac will return to WWE in a more regular capacity. While a recent report revealed more information regarding his injury, it isn't known whether there were plans for Vince McMahon's son aside from the one-off appearance at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, The Miz claimed that he was done with Snoop Dogg after their recent altercation and what the latter put him through over the course of both nights at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood.

