[WATCH] Former champion breaks character as RAW goes off the air; Rhea Ripley also involved with Jey Uso 

The RAW after Clash in Paris 2025 concluded WWE's brief European tour, which began in the second half of August and ended on September 1. As the show went off the air, Rhea Ripley appeared with Jey Uso, and a former champion broke character.The main event of this week's RAW saw Jey Uso teaming up with LA Knight, as both men did their best to put their differences aside to face the duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Unfortunately for the two babyfaces, Breakker and Reed were too dominant, and Uso found himself on the receiving end of a pin. Thankfully for him, Jimmy Uso came out to ensure that there was no post-match beatdown like what Roman Reigns faced at Clash in Paris at the hands of The Vision. With Paul Heyman absent from RAW this week, it meant there were no restrictions for Seth Rollins' faction.Thanks to Jimmy Uso, RAW in Paris ended with the babyfaces celebrating with the crowd. Not only did Rhea Ripley come out to start yeeting, but even the former United States Champion, LA Knight, hit the yeet multiple times to send the crowd home happy.The crowd certainly sounded happy with the way things ended, as it concluded an epic multi-day journey to France for fans. The crowds in France have been considered among the best in WWE history, and Paris didn't disappoint with the back-to-back shows on Sunday as well as Monday.LA Knight has been hard-headed and has shown no love towards &quot;Main Event&quot; Jey Uso. However, once the cameras stopped rolling, the former United States Champion seemed more than willing to embrace the yeet. There is no context given as to why Rhea Ripley was there, but one can only imagine it was because she wanted to celebrate with the French fans one last time.