[WATCH] Former champion receives massive 10-minute pop during WWE live event

Former United States Champion Seth Rollins was very popular at the WWE live event in Manchester, as he had fans at his fingertips for almost 10 minutes.

On April 27, WWE continued its European tour with a spectacle in Manchester. While the SmackDown roster could not attend the show because of the upcoming draft on Friday, the RAW's superstars gave out an electrifying performance for the audience.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins went into one-on-one action with former world champion The Miz as part of a Monday Night RAW rematch two weeks ago. When The Visionary entered the ring, the Manchester crowd sang his theme song for nearly 10 minutes straight. Later, The A-Lister took the microphone in his hands to cut short Rollins' moment.

However, fans continued singing and shut off The Miz when he tried to explain why he was the best wrestler in the ring. Rollins succeeded in delighting his supporters by destroying The A-Lister to claim victory.

Check out the video of Seth "Freakin" Rollins's uncrowned moments below:

Seth Rollins stated his objective in WWE following the announcement of a new world heavyweight championship

The Visionary focused on the new World Heavyweight Championship revealed by Triple H on this week's Monday Night RAW.

The former Universal Champion reminded fans that Roman Reigns had defeated an extensive list of WWE Superstars for his title during his historic tenure, but Seth isn't among them.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins told the WWE Universe that he would be a solid bet if the company intended to crown a new World Heavyweight Champion.

However, Omos' music cut The Visionary's promo short as he and MVP entered the ring. Seth Rollins eventually swore to make the Nigerian Giant famous by crushing his face on the mat.

It remains to be seen whether The Visionary will be able to defeat The Giant at Backlash.

