[WATCH] Former World Champion wrestles stand out match on WWE Main Event; crowd reacts

WWE Main Event premiered on October 3, 2012, featuring then-WWE Champion CM Punk vs. then-World Heavyweight Champion Sheamus in a non-title bout. Despite featuring mainly mid-to-low card talent in the one-hour show for most of its run ever, Dolph Ziggler wrestled NXT star Tyler Bate in the latest episode.

The former world champion's performance was widely praised by fans in attendance, who expressed their appreciation with "This is Awesome" chants.

Tyler Bate, the inaugural and final WWE NXT UK Champion, is also the youngest singles title belt holder in the Stamford-based promotion's history (at 19). The 26-year-old star's performance was on par with the former world champion.

The match ended in under 10 minutes, with Dolph Ziggler defeating Tyler Bate via pinfall.

Dolph Ziggler's stance on his approach towards wrestling for WWE

Despite being a former MITB winner and a two-time world champion, among plenty of other championships and accomplishments, the company often does not use Dolph Ziggler to his fullest potential.

The Show Off recently commented on his work ethic during an interview on Insights with Chris Van Vliet:

"Other than people hating my character, or my voice or something, I don't know anyone who could genuinely pick out something that I don't do 10 out of 10, that is an aspect of the business, I don't," he said.

The 42-year-old star joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2004, and has had an illustrious career over the years, albeit just shy of reaching the next level. Dolph Ziggler even touched on this recently, revealing that while he is aware that his bosses do not view him as a top guy, he still goes to the ring to put on the best performance.

