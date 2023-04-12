42-year-old former WWE World Champion has a hilarious reaction to being called a "great babyface"

Some WWE Superstars are better off as either natural heels or babyfaces, and it helps them climb the proverbial ladder. There are a few, however, who work well either way. According to fans, Dolph Ziggler is one such superstar.

The 42-year-old veteran is a former MITB winner and WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Despite all the makings of a legend, Ziggler somehow always finds himself in the mid-card. The company does occasionally place him in prominent storylines, but most of the other times he is criminally underutilized.

When a fan recently pointed out on Twitter that Dolph Ziggler would make a "great babyface," the veteran jokingly responded:

"BLOCKED & REPORTED!" wrote Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler was one-half of the tag team "Dirty Dawgs" alongside Bobby Roode. The latter is yet another underutilized former world champion (outside WWE). A recent report surfaced regarding the injured star's status.

Ziggler and Roode were a successful tag team on the RAW brand prior to the latter getting sidelined to undergo neck surgery.

Dolph Ziggler claims his Money in the Bank cash-in is the greatest of all-time in WWE

When you think of famous MITB cash-ins, Ziggler's cash-in certainly comes to mind. Now, with the benefit of hindsight, does it trump Edge's cash-in on John Cena back in 2006, or Seth Rollins' during the main event of WrestleMania 31 in 2015?

Dolph Ziggler thinks so, and The Show Off has a strong argument for it as well. The crowd's reaction to Ziggler cashing-in on Alberto Del Rio has to be seen to be believed. Many fans consider the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's moment under the sun the best. On the Insights with Chris Van Vliet podcast, Dolph Ziggler had this to say:

"But here's why mine is better, because of what I just said. I lost every single match. Vickie talked for me, I got Vickie, and then we go on to AJ and Big E. So I now have a group of three. And I'm losing every single match, except for the ladder match (against John Cena at TLC 2012), which was so fun."

Ziggler explained that him being on the losing end for several months prior to the cash-in is what made the moment he won the world championship incredibly special:

"Because I can't just lose 900 matches in a row when this one and then lose 900 in a row again, and the boss goes now you're gonna lose even more, and not in a devious way, he goes because you have this briefcase, and when that contract gets cashed in, everything is erased. And I go, Okay, that's a fair point.” [H/T -CVV]

Unfortunately, for Ziggler, an untimely injury kept him from defending the title despite holding it for 70 days, The Show Off dropped the belt back to Del Rio at Payback 2012, in a solid match best remembered for the remarkable double turn.

