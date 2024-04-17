[WATCH] Former WWE champion competes in first match in 215 days; Bret Hart in attendance

A former WWE champion who was released back in September finally returned to the ring after 215 days. It was a special event with WWE Hall of Famer Bret "The Hitman" Hart in attendance.

Madcap Moss, now known as Mike Rallis, was one of many superstars released after the launch of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. The former 24/7 Champion and Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner did not wrestle anywhere else even after his 90-day no-compete clause expired.

Moss and his wife, Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma, started a YouTube channel about their travels around the world. They also confirmed that they were not done with wrestling and will return soon.

For Moss, it happened over the weekend on April 14 in Victoria, Australia under the Oceania Pro Wrestling banner. He faced off against fellow WWE alum Chris Masters in a match for the Stu Hart Heritage Championship, with Bret Hart in attendance.

In the video shared by Masters on Instagram, the two had a hard-hitting encounter down under. Moss even applied the Sharpshooter at one point during the match. The Masterpiece won after using his famous Master Lock submission.

The match was Madcap Moss' first match in 215 days. He last wrestled on the September 11, 2023, episode of Main Event where he lost to Bronson Reed.

Where are they now? Released WWE Superstars last September

Madcap Moss is not signed to any promotion, while Emma is still inactive after her second release from WWE. But where are the other superstars who were released last September now? Let's take a look:

Dolph Ziggler is currently signed to TNA Wrestling but also wrestles at NJPW and GCW.

Shelton Benjamin is a free agent but performed for WWC in Puerto Rico and at OPW.

Elias is back on the independent circuit, most recently at Black Label Pro.

Mustafa Ali is a freelancer who works for both NJPW and TNA Wrestling.

Matt Riddle is in the indies but is currently signed to MLW.

Rick Boogs has retired from wrestling.

Top Dolla is in the indies and has wrestled on TNA Wrestling, MLW and GCW.

Mace and Mansoor are still a tag team and wrestling in the indies.

Alicia Fox beat Mickie James at the recent OPW event.

Dana Brooke is with TNA Wrestling.

Ikemen Jiro is back wrestling in Japan.

Quincy Elliot is wrestling in Europe.

Shanky represented India at the recent OPW event.

Yulisa Leon is back wrestling in Mexico.

Brooklyn Barlow most recently appeared for ALW in Florida.

Other stars such as Aliyah, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortes and Bryson Montana have not wrestled since their release.

