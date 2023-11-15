[WATCH] Former WWE Champion teases new challengers for the tag titles 

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest are the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They have once again retained the belts over Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes this past Monday night. Perhaps it is time for some new challengers.

The red brand has some interesting tag teams in its division. One of those who have been absent for quite some time now is Indus Sher.

The duo took part in the WWE Superstar Spectacle event in India this year. Despite teasing going after the tag titles earlier this year, Indus Sher has not been introduced in a TV storyline just yet. Their manager, Jinder Mahal, recently took to Instagram to make a bold statement about them:

"Unity, Power, Class…We are The Business. Indus Sher. 🦁🦁🦁," Jinder Mahal wrote.

Jinder Mahal has previously noted that bringing up Indus Sher as a credible superstars is his mission now. The Maharaja had a lengthy world title reign in 2017, which is often blasted by many critics and viewers. Nonetheless, he has already etched his name in the WWE history books.

Jinder Mahal is open to adding a female member to the faction on WWE RAW

At Superstar Spectacle on September 8, all three members of Indus Sher lost to the team of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. They were originally slated to challenge for the tag team straps, but The Judgment Day dethroned Owens and Zayn ahead of the show, so plans were changed.

While doing an exclusive interview for Sportskeeda prior to the event, Jinder Mahal responded to whether there is scope for a female member's addition to Indus Sher:

"Of course, if the recruiting is there. Definitely, the opportunity is there. I think it would be excellent for an Indian role model in the world of WWE to represent India the right way and being a champion. I think all of India would appreciate that," said Jinder Mahal.

At Survivor Series later this month, Balor and Priest will enter WarGames in a highly anticipated multi-man contest. Despite dropping the belts briefly to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, The Judgment Day has impressively been on top of the division since September.

Do you think Indus Sher will go after The Judgment Day on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

