Watch: Huge WWE star threatens Michael Cole ahead of Crown Jewel

Michael Cole hosted a huge press conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the highly-anticipated Crown Jewel event. Cole seemingly had a smooth night before Omos came to the podium and decided to give a good account of his unreal size by threatening the veteran announcer.

As noted earlier, Omos and Braun Strowman's intense face-off even featured a hilarious moment that has gone viral all over the internet.

Omos was the first to arrive on stage and began by shaking the hand of WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H. The Nigerian Giant looked a bit hostile, which compelled Michael Cole to step into the picture.

Cole, however, did not anticipate what Omos would do next as the Superstar covered the SmackDown commentator's face with his massive right hand.

You can check out the epic moment below, which has also spawned several hilarious reactions online:

Richie Vargas @RichieRich93_



Omos palming Michael Cole’s face for no absolute reason whatsoever. The best part of the #WWECrownJewel Press Conference…Omos palming Michael Cole’s face for no absolute reason whatsoever. The best part of the #WWECrownJewel Press Conference…Omos palming Michael Cole’s face for no absolute reason whatsoever. https://t.co/mhLaA0DSzF

In case you missed it, you can check out the RAW results here.

WWE Veteran says Omos vs. Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel could be the worst match in wrestling history

Omos and Strowman's upcoming clash is surely among the more intriguing matches on the stacked Crown Jewel card.

A section of the fanbase doesn't expect a high-quality bout between the giants. However, many others are hyped about seeing two of WWE's most physically imposing talents finally meet in the ring.

Dutch Mantell belongs to the former category, as the respected wrestling veteran claimed that Omos and Braun Strowman could have a largely forgettable match at Crown Jewel. Here's what the former WWE manager had to say about the match:

"I don't usually watch pay-per-views, but this match could possibly be one of the reasons why I would watch Crown Jewel because it has the potential to be the worst match in wrestling history," said Mantell.

Mantell also explained why he didn't have high hopes for Omos vs. Strowman on a special episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

How do you expect Omos vs. Strowman will pan out? Sound off in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes