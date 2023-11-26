[Watch] Gunther confidently arrives ahead of title match at Survivor Series 2023

Gunther has arrived at the Allstate Arena in Chicago ahead of his title defense at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The Ring General captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet last year and has been dominant ever since. The Miz is scheduled to challenge Gunther for the title tonight at WWE Survivor Series. The A-Lister has captured the belt eight times during his illustrious career but will be heading into tonight's bout as the underdog.

WWE shared a video of the RAW star arriving at the Allstate Arena in Chicago tonight for Survivor Series 2023. In the video, Gunther remains silent as he walks into the arena with a confident look on his face. The promotion added the caption "The Ring General has arrived," and you can check out the video below.

Gunther claims it is time for The Miz to retire ahead of Survivor Series 2023

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently suggested that The Miz retire to make room for the superstars of today.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Gunther praised The Miz as a sports entertainer but noted that the veteran was in the twilight of his career. The 36-year-old suggested that The A-Lister step aside to allow the WWE Superstars who matter today to shine.

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said. [From 37:15 - 37:54]

The leader of Imperium appears to be very confident heading into his match tonight. It will be fascinating to see if The Miz can pull off the shocking upset and capture the Intercontinental Championship for the ninth time in his career at the WWE Survivor Series.

