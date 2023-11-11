[WATCH] Gunther loses to 38-year-old star in first-time-ever match after SmackDown goes off-air

Gunther won't be too happy with how things transpired after tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air.

The Ring General has been the Intercontinental Champion for more than 500 days at this point. He is regarded by many as quite possibly the greatest IC Champ of all time.

He took on Jey Uso for the first time in a singles match after SmackDown went off the air. The match was contested for the Intercontinental Title.

The final moments of the bout saw Jey Uso being hit with a low blow, leading to a win for the former Bloodline member, yet the title didn't change hand due to the DQ win.

Gunther on the importance of the Intercontinental Title

The Austrian star is well aware of the rich and storied legacy of the Intercontinental Championship.

In an interview with Contralona, he had the following to say about the prestige of the title belt:

"It is very important obviously. I take great pride in doing it. It might be to the title legacy but also building my own legacy. It's been a big responsibility so far but also a great experience, I am really enjoying it and I put all my effort into that, all the energy that I have. So far, like I said It's been a great ride, let's see how far we can go with it." [H/T Contralona]

As for Jey Uso, he is now looking forward to a big match at Survivor Series: WarGames. Uso will team up with Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn at the event.

The four stars are set to compete in a WarGames match against The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) and JD McDonagh.

