[Watch] Heartbreaking unseen footage of Seth Rollins after suffering injury at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

A fan-shot clip from Saturday Night's Main Event shows Seth Rollins in an emotional state after being injured in the ring. The Visionary hurt his knee at one point during his match against LA Knight and was seen writhing in pain.

At Saturday Night's Main Event tonight, Rollins took on the ever-popular LA Knight in singles competition. Many fans were looking forward to this encounter between two of the biggest names in the company. Unfortunately, things didn't go the way viewers had anticipated.

Seth Rollins landed awkwardly while trying to hit a springboard moonsault on Knight, and it was clear that he was in immense pain. Rollins ended up losing the match and was then helped to the back by WWE personnel. The footage below shows the veteran almost in tears as he was taken to the back for a checkup.

Rollins left the WWE Universe dumbfounded at WrestleMania 41 Night One when he aligned with Paul Heyman. He then recruited Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to his faction. The group has been wreaking havoc on the red brand ever since. Now that Rollins is seemingly injured, one wonders if he will miss time and if his absence will affect the group's positioning on the main roster.

